X's and Saltdogs Postponed
May 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release
Sioux City, Iowa - The game scheduled for Tuesday, May 24th at 11 am between the Sioux City Explorers and the Lincoln Saltdogs has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Lincoln, Nebraska area.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 25th at Haymarket Park.
In game one, Zach Hedges (0-1, 9.64 ERA) will be on the bump for Sioux City and will be opposed by righty Tucker Smith (0-1, 27.00).
In game two Kevin McCanna (2-0, 1.59) gets the ball for the X's and Lincoln will send lefty Kyle Kinman (1-0, 2.89).
