Mariners Partner with Agren and Make-A-Wish Maine for Kids Design Jersey Contest

PORTLAND, ME - One lucky fan will get to see his or her creation come to life on February 1st, 2020 when the Maine Mariners will sport a custom "wish kids design" jersey for their game against the Adirondack Thunder. The Mariners have partnered with Agren and Make-A-Wish Maine for the event, launching a contest for "wish kids" that will begin today.

"Mariners games are a great opportunity to show the area all the great programs working to help Mainers," said Mariners V.P. of Business Operations Adam Goldberg. "When Agren mentioned that they are a supporter of Make-A-Wish, it was an obvious connection to highlight the great work that Make-A-Wish Maine does for children in the community. We are thankful for Agren's support and helping Mariners games continue to be fun and also meaningful."

All Make-A-Wish Maine "wish families" will be eligible to submit their designs to the Mariners through October 4th. Finalists will be revealed on October 18th, and a two-week online fan vote will decide the winning jersey.

The creator of the winning jersey will get a chance to drop the puck during the February 1st game, have interviews with the in-game hostess and radio broadcaster, and enjoy the game from a Mariners suite with his or her family and Make-A-Wish Maine.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with 50% of the proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Maine. Make-A-Wish will also have a presence at the game on February 1st, running the 50-50 raffle and serving as the Stick Taps non-profit organization of the game.

"We are so grateful to Agren and the Maine Mariners for hosting this fun event," said Kate Vickery, Executive Director at Make-A-Wish Maine. "This is a wonderful example of a true community partnership which will not only help increase awareness of our mission, but will be incredibly fun for our wish kids and families to be a part of as well."

Make-A-Wish Maine grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. On average, the organization grants one wish every five days and has impacted more than 1,500 children throughout Maine since 1992.

Agren, which is sponsoring the event and the jerseys, will donate a washer and dryer to be raffled off during the February 1st game. Agren is Maine's premier resource for top-rated appliances, mattresses, and furniture. They are the largest independent appliance and mattress retailer in the state of Maine, with the largest mattress showrooms in the state. They have six locations: in South Portland, Saco, Topsham, Auburn, Brigdton, and Norway.

"Agren is a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish Maine and we're excited to have the opportunity to include the organization in our partnership with the Mariners," said Jason Agren, owner of Agren. "The jersey design contest is a great way to engage local wish kids while also encouraging Mariners fans and the community to join us in raising funds to grant more wishes."

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

