Cody Donaghey Back for Another Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Cody Donaghey for the 2019-20 season.

"Cody is once again going to be a big piece of our offense from the blue line," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He has a powerful shot and can quarterback our power play."

Donaghey, 23, returns for his second season in Orlando after he was assigned to the club during the 2018-19 campaign while under contract with the NHL's San Jose Sharks. In 64 games with the Solar Bears, Donaghey recorded 43 points (15g-28a) and 76 penalty minutes, all career-highs. His 43 points in the regular season set a new single-season club mark for points by a defenseman, and his 15 goals tied the single-season club record for goals by a defenseman. Donaghey also skated in two playoff contests for Orlando, adding two penalty minutes.

In 118 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Brampton Beast, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner has tallied 59 points (24g-35a) and 96 penalty minutes. He has also skated in one American Hockey League game, appearing with the Belleville Senators during the 2017-18 season.

"I chose to come back to Orlando because I truly loved playing for this city and organization," Donaghey said. "I think we had something special here last year, and with much of the team returning, we'll be able to build off of that and set us up for success."

Prior to turning pro, the St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador native played major junior hockey with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders, Moncton Wildcats, Halifax Mooseheads, Québec Remparts and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, where he amassed 137 points (38g-99a) and 158 penalty minutes in 235 career games.

