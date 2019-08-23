Royals Host Adirondack in Free Home Preseason Game October 4

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will host the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena in the team's only home preseason game Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public with the donation of a canned food item for charity.

Preseason schedule

Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Santander Arena (Free admission with donation of canned food item)

Sat., Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack - Cool Insuring Arena (Free admission)

Fun Facts

The Royals are 4-0-0-0 in the preseason vs. Adirondack

Since 2010, Reading boasts a 12-5-1-0 record in the preseason

Broadcast Information

Both preseason games can be heard on the Royals' Broadcast Network - Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals. BCTV will broadcast all regular season away games for the 2019-20 season on Channel 15 Comcast and Channel 19 Service Electric. All preseason and regular season games can be heard on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals.

The Royals open the 2019-20 season with three games at Newfoundland Oct. 11, Oct. 12 and Oct. 15. The regular season opener is Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine, with a special pregame block party and Downtown Alive concert featuring "Cracker."

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

