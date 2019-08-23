Royals Host Adirondack in Free Home Preseason Game October 4
August 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will host the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena in the team's only home preseason game Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public with the donation of a canned food item for charity.
Preseason schedule
Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Santander Arena (Free admission with donation of canned food item)
Sat., Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack - Cool Insuring Arena (Free admission)
Fun Facts
The Royals are 4-0-0-0 in the preseason vs. Adirondack
Since 2010, Reading boasts a 12-5-1-0 record in the preseason
Broadcast Information
Both preseason games can be heard on the Royals' Broadcast Network - Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals. BCTV will broadcast all regular season away games for the 2019-20 season on Channel 15 Comcast and Channel 19 Service Electric. All preseason and regular season games can be heard on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals.
The Royals open the 2019-20 season with three games at Newfoundland Oct. 11, Oct. 12 and Oct. 15. The regular season opener is Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine, with a special pregame block party and Downtown Alive concert featuring "Cracker."
New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.
Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 23, 2019
- Fuel Add Craig Wyszomirski to Blueline - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Announce Winner of Fan-Designed Jersey Contest - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cody Donaghey Back for Another Season with Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Brad Barone Comes Back to the Black Hills - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Host Adirondack in Free Home Preseason Game October 4 - Reading Royals
- Thunder to Battle Royals in 2019 Preseason - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Announce Preseason Game in Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce Dates and Times for Preseason Game and Scrimmage - Kansas City Mavericks
- High Scoring Forward Joins Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce Promo Nights - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Aim to Pack the House on Opening Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Partner with Agren and Make-A-Wish Maine for Kids Design Jersey Contest - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Host Adirondack in Free Home Preseason Game October 4
- Double-Digit Goal Scorer Peterson Strikes Deal with Royals
- Royals Snag D Garrett Cecere from KC for Future Considerations
- Head Coach Kirk MacDonald Represents Berks County in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
- Royals Unveil New Purple Sweater for 2019-20 Season