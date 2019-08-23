Mavericks Announce Dates and Times for Preseason Game and Scrimmage

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Allen Americans announced Friday the two teams will play each other in a preseason exhibition game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday, October 4th at 7:05 p.m.

The game will be open to the public and tickets will be available through kcmavericks.com and arena box office on September 14. Tickets start at $10 for all lower bowl seating and $15 for premium loge level seating.

All season ticket holders with full season packages will receive complimentary tickets to the game. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for season ticket holders, 6:00 p.m. for the general public. Season ticket holder cards will also be distributed at the event, so all season ticket holders are encouraged to attend.

The Mavericks also announced their annual Black and Orange Scrimmage will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2. The scrimmage is open to the public and admission is free.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

