Americans Announce Preseason Game in Kansas City

August 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson announced today that the club will play one preseason game in October against Kansas City.

The Americans will travel to Missouri for their lone preseason contest on Friday, October 4th at 7:05 pm against their longtime rival Kansas City Mavericks.

The last two seasons, Kansas City has traveled to Allen for exhibition games, however this year Allen will make the 8-hour drive to Independence, Missouri for their only live competition before the regular campaign begins on October 11th at home against Rapid City.

Season Tickets are on sale NOW for season 11 in Allen, Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

