Thunder to Battle Royals in 2019 Preseason

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they will once again face off in a pair of preseason games with the Reading Royals this October.

Friday, October 4th's game will be in Reading, PA at Santander Arena, while Saturday, October 5th's contest will take place at Cool Insuring Arena. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Tickets for the Thunder's home preseason game are free to the general public.

The upcoming games will mark the fifth and sixth time in three years that the two teams have met in the preseason. The Thunder and Royals are slated to face each other eight times in 2019-20, five of which take place in Glens Falls.

