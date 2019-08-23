Tulsa Tabs Thomas for Second Season

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Friday the signing of forward Jared Thomas for the 2019-20 season.

Thomas, 25, began his professional career with the Tulsa Oilers' AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage at the end of the 2017-18 season before playing his first full professional campaign last year. Thomas began the 2018-19 season with the Rampage before being traded to the San Diego Gulls in exchange for goaltender Jared Coreau. Thomas continued playing in Tulsa due to a strong working relationship between the two teams last year, with six Gulls players making at least five appearances for the Oilers.

"I decided to come back because of the success we had," Thomas said. " I had a lot of individual success as well, and I saw a lot of the other guys re-sign. I just felt like it was the best place for me to play and to hopefully get more opportunities at the next level."

Thomas spent the majority of last season in Tulsa, compiling an impressive 65 points (21G, 44A) in just 51 games. His 44 assists led all ECHL rookies, and his 1.27 point-per-game average led all rookies who played in 10 or more contests. He continued his success in the playoffs, posting eight points (3G, 5A) in eight games.

"I'm extremely excited to have JT back for another year," head coach Rob Murray said. "He is a player that played beyond his years as a rookie. He's excellent on special teams, and we were a much better team when we had him in the lineup."

The 6'2, 201 lbs. forward played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before signing with San Antonio. Thomas registered 60 points (21G, 39A) in 163 collegiate contests, with a career-high 26 points in 43 games as a senior. In that same senior season, Minnesota-Duluth were crowned NCAA National Champions with Thomas scoring the title-clinching goal. Thomas' play in the collegiate postseason earned him a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

During his junior career, Thomas earned a spot in the 2013-14 USHL All-Star game, tallying 60 points (19G, 41A) in 58 games. Thomas left the USHL with 101 points (37G, 64A) in 120 career games for the Sioux City Musketeers.

