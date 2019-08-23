High Scoring Forward Joins Walleye

August 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Josh Winquist has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Winquist has performed above a point per game in his ECHL career with 84 points (27G, 57A) in just 78 contests between Bakersfield, Orlando and Utah. Due to an injury he only appeared in five games for Utah last year but did have 8 points (4G, 4A) in those contests. In 2017-18 while with Orlando, the St. Albert, Alberta native had 53 points (18G, 35A) over 55 contests to go along with 65 penalty minutes.

"This is a player that we are very excited about because of his playmaking," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "Josh has the ability to produce offense at an extremely high level that is evident by each stop he has made in his career."

To go along with high production in the ECHL, Winquist has another 81 points (31G, 50A) at the AHL level. His pro career got started with Oklahoma City at the end of the 2013-2014 season for one game before heading into the next year when he skated in 46 contests for the Barons posting eight goals, 11 assists and 17 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old moved to Bakersfield the in 2015-2016 season and had 30 points (8G, 22A) in 35 contests. He had another full AHL season in 2016-2017 with Bridgeport, when Winquist had 15 goals with 17assists over 53 appearances for the Sound Tigers.

The 6'0", 180 pound forward rolled in his junior career also picking up 216 points (101G, 115A) in 301 career games in the WHL. His entire junior career was spent with Everett from 2009-2014. Winquist posted career best numbers in his final year with the Silvertips with an outstanding 47 goals with 46 assists for 93 points while playing as a plus 19.

Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 of 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action! Opening Weekend ticket packages, single game tickets and FINatic memberships are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255, online at www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Fifth Third Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.