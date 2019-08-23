Atlanta Gladiators Announce Promo Nights

August 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. It's filled with several new nightly and weekly promos, as well as fan favorites.

"We began this off-season by rolling out new team branding that we feel is more engaging to the fans. To build off that change, we have an exciting promo schedule with new elements that will also engage a whole new fan base," said Gladiators Team President Jerry James.

It begins with a championship Opening Weekend. Opening night on the 18th is "Hockey Night in the A" that features a special appearance by four players from Atlanta United's 2019 MLS Championship team. October 19 will pay tribute to the 25th Anniversary of the IHL Champion Atlanta Knights winning the Turner Cup, with former players and coaches.

To acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month the Gladiators will feature their first ever "Día de los Muertos" with a Sugar Skull Bobblehead Doll giveaway on November 3, be one of the first 2,500 fans to receive yours. The 23rd is a super night for all with "DC Comics Night." November 29 brings back the dead of a different kind, as the dead rise to return for "Zombie Night."

As December rolls in, so do the holidays. On December 13, it's time to "Sing for Santa" that includes a Santa photobooth. When it comes to the spirit of the season, we all think of the entertaining "Weiner Dog Races" on December 26.

In January the Gladiators are in full hockey mode. They are seeing 2020 with a good look at "Atlanta Hockey Heritage Night" on January 4, remembering the Atlanta Flames, Knights and Thrashers. For the kids, the night of the 17th means it's "Nickelodeon Take Over Night" featuring Double-Dare, with a T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 3,000 fans. As the month winds down, we take a moment on the 20th to celebrate "Martin Luther King Day." There will be a special gospel choir performance as a tribute to the great Dr. King and a team autograph session right after the game.

On February 1, take part in the fun and exciting annual "Teddy Bear Toss," which is an amazing event that benefits local charities, first responders and hospitals. February 11 will include not only "Education Day" in an early morning contest, but the brand-new Taco Tuesday's and Thursday's promotion. February concludes by featuring "Hockey Fights Cancer," on the 28th and 29th.

As spring flies in so do special guests on March 6, with "Marvel Superhero Night." On March 28, a long time ago in a galaxy far far away, it's a science fiction fan favorite with "Star Wars Night."

The regular season concludes with back-to-back nights on April 4 and 5 for Fan Appreciation Weekend. On the 4th, the Gladiators honor their longest tenured player with a unique "Derek Nesbitt Bobblehead Doll Giveaway Night." The final day will have a "Jersey Off Our Backs Auction" for all fans to bid on, with a few special surprises.

For the rest of the promotional schedule and to purchase single game, mini-plans, groups and season tickets go to www.atlantagladiators.com or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.