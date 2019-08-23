Americans Add ECHL Vet Trent Ferguson to the Staff as Chief Revenue Officer

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today that the team has hired Trent Ferguson to the management team, taking on the role of Chief Revenue Officer with Allen. Ferguson joins the Americans for his 13th season in the ECHL, after stints with both the Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals.

The Michigan native spent 10 years with the Florida Everblades, collecting two ECHL Ticket Department of the Year awards, the 2012 ECHL Kelly Cup Championship, and was awarded as the 2017 Southwest Florida Sales and Marketing Team of the Year. During his stint with the Norfolk Admirals, he was able to double the Admirals' season ticket holder base and increase attendance by close to 1,000 tickets per game, resulting in Norfolk winning the 2019 ECHL Ticket Department of the Year.

"My family and I are excited to join the Allen Americans and live in Texas," said Ferguson. "Allen has a rich tradition of winning, and I'm looking forward to jumping right in to help to increase revenue. 'I'm honored that Jack Gulati reached out to me, and I know we're in for a big year both on and off the ice."

Ferguson will be charged with increasing all revenue streams within the organization, including but not limited to, ticket sales, sponsorship and merchandise.

