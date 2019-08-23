Stingrays Aim to Pack the House on Opening Night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will open their 27th season of hockey in the Lowcountry on October 19 and is looking to fill the North Charleston Coliseum with fans and create an energetic atmosphere for their first contest of the year during their annual Pack The House Night.

The first 5,000 fans at the game will receive a 2019-20 schedule magnet presented by SC Sports Medicine.

South Carolina will debut their new home white jerseys, modeled after the white sweaters of their NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears.

Every seat in the North Charleston Coliseum will be discounted to just $15! All tickets for the contest will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. That means every seat in the building, from the first row on the glass on up, will be the same price. This will be the only opportunity all season for fans to receive this discounted price in the lower bowl.

Carolina Gamerz will be on hand before the game outside of the arena with their video game trailer, allowing for up to 32 people to play various video games on eight different stations.

The team is hard at work preparing for this special event and more information will be announced soon regarding activities for Pack The House Night.

The game will also be the team's first home Saturday night contest of the season and begins at 6:05 p.m. All of South Carolina's Saturday night home games next season will start at 6:05.

"We're excited about the new 6:05 p.m. start time for our Saturday games this year, which all have major themes," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "While building our calendar, we thought we'd move our popular Pack The House promotion to Opening Night. For only $15, fans can come out and experience the excitement of our first home game of the season. We know the best seats are going to move quickly so we encourage everyone to get them early. This first game will be the start of what is going to be another spectacular year with many fun filled promotions."

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are also on sale thru the Stingrays Front Office. Bring your group to the game by calling 843-744-2248.

