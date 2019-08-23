Goaltender Brad Barone Comes Back to the Black Hills

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that goaltender Brad Barone has re-signed with the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Barone came to the Rush on his third and final stint in the ECHL last season, previously playing with the Norfolk Admirals and Newfoundland Growlers. The 5'10", 180-pound net-minder made his first ECHL stop in Norfolk, posting a 1-3-0-1 record in 7 games with a 3.73 GAA and .890 SV%. He then played in a trio of games for Newfoundland, boasting a 2-1-0-0 record along with a 2.35 GAA and .908 SV% before joining the Rush organization. Barone made a splash in his Black Hills debut on February 23rd against the Atlanta Gladiators, stopping 38 of 40 shots in a 4-2 win. He finished his time in Rapid City with a 1-1-0-0 record in two appearances with a 2.03 GAA and .945 SV%.

"The players are a major part of why I re-signed with Rapid City. The characters in place and the personalities really made this an enjoyable place to play, both in the front office and in the locker room. It was a no-brainer to accept when Coach Tetrault sent me his offer," Barone said of his return to the Rush. "We have one of the nicest rinks around, great amenities, and the fans and community are loyal. They respect the history of the team, and that holds us all accountable. We'll get to see that passion even more so on Opening Weekend when the 2010 champions come home.

"The work I got to do with Coach Battochio is also a major reason why I decided to come back. Working with him and seeing firsthand his work ethic and approach to the goaltending position made me so much better as a professional," Barone continued. "From a team perspective, we got to 30 wins last season, so let's get to 40 wins and make the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Personally, I want to be relied upon as a goaltender that can consistently find ways to win when my number is called. I can't stress enough how excited I am to play in front of our fans again, and I'm looking forward to a great year with them!"

"Brad Barone is the perfect definition of an outstanding person with a tremendous work ethic. He provides serious depth for us at the goaltending position for the upcoming season," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault explained regarding Barone's return. "Bones only played two games for us last season, but what you don't see on the scoresheet is what he did outside of games. He worked tirelessly both on the ice and in the community to represent our organization proudly, and consistently pushed his teammates to be the best versions of themselves. He reminds me so much of our Goaltending Coach, Danny Battochio, in his approach to the game, and his unswerving positive attitude that he brings every day to the rink. Brad is a team-first player through and through, and loves this city and organization."

Hailing from Medfield, Massachusetts, Barone began last season with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and went 6-2-2 in 13 games with a 2.68 GAA and .907 SV%. He enters his fourth season of professional hockey, split between the SPHL and ECHL. In the 2017-18 season, Barone took the SPHL by storm, appearing in 36 games with Roanoke, boasting a 15-15-2 record with a 2.93 GAA, and an SPHL-leading .917 SV%, leading Roanoke to their first-ever SPHL Playoffs appearance. For his efforts, Barone was named the 2018 SPHL Goaltender of the Year, and was also named to the 2018 SPHL First All-Star Team. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons collegiately with Boston College, and compiled a record of 2-1-0 in 8 appearances with a 2.43 GAA, and a .907 SV%.

