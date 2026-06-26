Marina Mabrey's Historic 53-Point Night: Full Highlights
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
MARINA COULDN'T MISS.
Marina Mabrey poured in 53 points on 17-28 shooting, including 9-18 from deep, tying the all-time WNBA single-game scoring record and the league's single-game record for made threes.
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