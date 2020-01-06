Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 6

January 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday, December 31: Manitoba 4 vs. Rockford 3

The Moose claimed a 4-3 victory against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday. In the second period, C.J. Suess and Kristian Vesalainen posted a power play goal each to give the Moose the 2-0 lead. Emile Poirier and Cole Maier collected a tally of their own and improved Manitoba's lead to 4-0. The IceHogs scored three unanswered goals to get within one however the Moose held on to the victory.

Friday, January 3: Manitoba 0 vs. Colorado 1

The Moose were on the losing end of a 1-0 final against the Colorado Eagles on Friday night. Colin Campbell scored the lone tally of the game in the second period for the Eagles. Eric Comrie made his debut of the 2019-20 season between the pipes for the Moose and stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

Saturday, January 4: Manitoba 4 vs. Colorado 3

The Moose collected a 4-3 overtime victory against the Eagles on Saturday night. Andrei Chibisov, Brent Pedersen and Kristian Vesalainen collected a goal each for Manitoba in regulation. The Moose held the 3-2 lead in the third period however Erik Condra scored the equalizer for the Eagles and sent the matchup to overtime. Two minutes into extra time, Seth Griffith scored the game winning goal for Manitoba with the assists credited to Michael Spacek and netminder Mikhail Berdin.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Rockford

IceHogs*

Wednesday, Jan. 8

7:00 p.m. CT at Grand Rapids Griffins**

Friday, Jan. 10

6:00 p.m. CT

at Grand Rapids Griffins*

Saturday, Jan. 11

6:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose head on the road to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and the Grand Rapids Griffins for back-to-back matchups on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. Friday's matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 while all three games will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 34 18 13 31 22 1

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 37 7 14 21 53 1

13 Kristian Vesalainen 37 8 12 20 10 -9

48 Andrei Chibisov 36 7 13 20 48 -9

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 17-15-0 2.89 .912 2

1 Eric Comrie 4-1-0 2.41 .910 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Feelin' Good in Overtime

The Moose have made three overtime appearances so far during the 2019-20 campaign and all of them have ended with a victory. Seth Griffith scored the overtime winner in Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Eagles. Griffith leads the Moose with two extra time tallies on the season as he was also the deciding factor in Manitoba's 2-1 overtime victory against the San Antonio Rampage on Nov. 15. Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other extra time game winning tally in Manitoba's 3-2 win against the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 30. The Moose are currently second in the Western Conference with three overtime victories, only trailing Rockford who has collected four. Manitoba is one of only three teams in the AHL that has yet to drop a game in overtime.

Pro Career High

Andrei Chibisov opened the scoring for the Moose in Manitoba's 4-3 overtime victory against the Eagles on Saturday night. The forward has posted 20 points (7G, 13A) in 36 games for the Moose this season. Prior to joining the Moose, Chibisov spent five seasons in the KHL and suited for Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra, Kazan Ak-Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg. In notching 20 points for Manitoba, the Prokopyevsk, Rus. native matched his pro career high that he set in the 2018-19 season when he posted 20 points (7G, 13A) in 50 games with Magnitogorsk Metallurg.

Standing Tall

Mikhail Berdin held it down between the pipes in Manitoba's 4-3 overtime victory against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night. He stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced on the evening. The netminder got in on the action offensively and collected an assist on Seth Griffith's game winning tally. Berdin paces the AHL with 17 wins on the season and leads goaltenders with 32 games played. The Ufa, Rus. product holds a 2.89 goals against average with a .912 save percentage on the season.

Matched

Brent Pedersen scored the second goal of the evening in Manitoba's extra time thriller against the Eagles on Saturday. The forward has collected five points (2G, 3A) on the season which matched the total he set in the 2018-19 campaign for the Moose. The forward started the 2019-20 season with the Orlando Solar Bears where he posted four points (1G, 3A) in six games.

Who's Trending?

Kristian Vesalainen posted two points (1G, 1A) in Manitoba's 4-3 overtime victory against the Eagles on Saturday. The forward has been a standout in Manitoba's recent six-game home stand having racked up seven points (2G, 5A). The Helsinki, Fin. currently stands third on the Moose with eight goals and fourth among point leaders with 20 points (8G, 12A) in 37 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.