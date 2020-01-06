Chicago Wolves Insider: Big Events Ahead

ELVENES WILL BE IN THE BUILDING FOR ALL-STARS

The AHL announced on Jan. 3 that Chicago Wolves rookie forward Lucas Elvenes will participate in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Elvenes will represent the Western Conference during the skills competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, then play for the Central Division in the All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, that features a 3-on-3 round-robin between the AHL's four divisions.

A 2017 fifth-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights, Elvenes owns 31 points (7G, 24A) in 38 games. The 20-year-old Angelholm, Sweden, native leads the Wolves in scoring and ranks second among AHL rookies.

OUR JAN. 18 HOME GAME PROMISES TO BE AMAZING

When the Chicago Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, to face the Milwaukee Admirals, the night will be jam-packed with events.

For starters, the Wolves debut their exclusive Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, that will be auctioned and raffled to help the USO, Honor Flight, K9s for Veterans and Chicago Wolves Charities. While most will be auctioned and raffled during the games on Jan. 18-19, one of goaltender Garret Sparks' game-worn jerseys is available now as the Golden Ticket Raffle grand prize. Only 50 tickets will be sold (at $50 apiece), so get yours here.

Jan. 18 also features Teddy Bear Toss Night, so bring new stuffed animals to throw on the ice at first intermission! All will be donated to Facing Forward To End Homelessness. It's also Adopt-A-Dog Night (presented by Premier Veterinary Group), Love Your Melon Night, Hawaiian Night and there's a free postgame skate, courtesy of Wilmot Mountain. Please bring your own blades.

READ TO SUCCEED HITS MORE LOCAL LIBRARIES

Read to Succeed events are back for the new year as young Wolves will travel throughout the Chicago area to visit local libraries.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, center Ben Jones visits the Crystal Lake Public Library. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, defenseman Brayden Pachal will speak at the Cary Area Public Library. Rookie forward Paul Cotter heads to the Woodridge Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Pachal goes to the Chicago Ridge Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Read to Succeed community initiative has been a successful library-based program since 1996 that shows how reading is a fun and rewarding part of life. More than 500,000 children have participated in the program, which offers Wolves prizes to those who reach their reading goals.

TOP LINE

OSCAR DANSK

With a 2-0 win at Grand Rapids on Dec. 31, goaltender Oscar Dansk finished the month with a 7-0-0 record and was aptly awarded the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month. Most recently, Dansk recorded 31 saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs to help the Wolves retain sole possession of third place in the Central Division.

TYE MCGINN

Tye McGinn's New Year Resolution must have been to score more goals, because that's exactly what he's done. McGinn notched the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Grand Rapids on Dec. 31, then added another goal on Jan. 4 and delivered the game-winner against Rockford on Jan. 5. He's second on the team with 10 goals.

DYLAN COGHLAN

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan earned first star of the game honors as he posted a goal and an assist in the Wolves' 3-2 win over Rockford on Jan. 5. The Nanaimo, BC, native has produced 16 points (6G, 10A) so far this season, which shares the team lead among defensemen. He shares the overall team lead with four power-play goals.

LAST WEEK (2-1-1-0)

SUNDAY, JAN. 5: CHICAGO 3, (at) ROCKFORD 2

The Wolves capped a six-games-in-nine days stretch by scoring three consecutive goals and earning the Illinois Lottery Cup win on the road.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan's goal pulled the Wolves even in the second period, then forwards Valentin Zykov and Tye McGinn scored to provide the cushion.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 31 saves to earn the win.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4: IOWA 5, (at) CHICAGO 1

Late in the first period, the Wild scored the game's first two goals 15 seconds apart to stall a strong Wolves start and set the tone for the Central Division win.

Forward Tye McGinn scored with Patrick Brown and Reid Duke picking up the assists, but the Wolves went 0 of 6 on the power play while the Wild converted both of theirs.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 16 of 20 shots.

THURSDAY, JAN. 2: TEXAS 2, (at) CHICAGO 1 (OT)

Texas center Josh Melnick scored 1:52 into overtime to give the Stars the extra point in the AHL's first game of the new year and decade.

Forward Curtis McKenzie scored in the first period to stake the Wolves to a 1-0 lead. Center Gage Quinney and forward Lucas Elvenes earned assists on the play.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 20 saves as his seven-game winning streak came to a close.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31: CHICAGO 2, (at) GRAND RAPIDS 0

The Wolves looked ahead to 2020 with the numerologically appropriate 2-0 victory sparked by 20 saves from goaltender Oscar Dansk.

Forwards Tye McGinn and Valentin Zykov tallied the final goals of the decade for the Wolves while Nicolas Roy, Reid Duke and Brandon Pirri earned the final assists.

Dansk registered his seventh win in a row and his second shutout of the season.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Jan. 10 at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T Center AHLTV

Saturday, Jan. 11 at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T Center AHLTV

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Rockford 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

