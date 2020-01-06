Wolf Pack Weekly, January 6-12

The Wolf Pack (21-8-2-5, 49 pts.) are riding a four-game winning streak, after three victories this past week. The Wolf Pack rang out 2019 in winning fashion on Tuesday night at home, jumping out to a 3-0 first-period lead over Bridgeport and hanging on for a 3-2 triumph. Matt Beleskey scored two goals, including the power-play game-winner, in that contest. On Friday night in Providence, a Vinni Lettieri goal broke a 1-1 tie with 25.8 seconds left in the third period, and Tim Gettinger scored his second tally of the game into an empty net, lifting the Wolf Pack to a 3-1 win over the Bruins. Then, the Wolf Pack faced off against the Utica Comets for the first time on the year Saturday night at the XL Center, and came away with a 3-1 victory. Phil DiGiuseppe had a goal and an assist in that game, and Vincent LoVerde scored his first Wolf Pack game-winner.

This week:

The Wolf Pack have a three-game divisional slate on tap this week, starting with a trip to Hershey for a 7:00 date with the Bears on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack are back home on Friday night, hosting the Charlotte Checkers at 7:15, and then it's back to the Keystone State on Saturday night, for the Wolf Pack's first look at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05).

Wednesday, January 8 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at Giant Center, 7:00 PM

- The Bears have been the hottest team in the AHL since a 4-3 overtime win over the Wolf Pack in the last meeting between the two teams December 1 in Hershey. That result started a stretch in which the Bears have won 13 of 14 games, to climb into second place in the Atlantic Division.

- Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek is 8-1-0 in his last nine appearances, with a 1.77 GAA and a 93.7% save percentage over that span.

- This is the third meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and Bears, and, prior to Hershey's overtime victory December 1, the Wolf Pack took the first encounter November 8 in Hartford, 2-1.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-1460-5161/. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, January 10 vs. the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into this game will receive a free Wolf Pack clear tote bag, intended to reduce plastic waste, courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services, LLC.

- This and every Friday-night Wolf Pack home game features $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- The Wolf Pack defeated the Checkers in both teams' season opener October 5 at the XL Center, 5-3, but lost a pair of subsequent meetings in Charlotte, December 17 and 18, by a combined margin of 13-4.

- The defending Calder Cup-champion Checkers have won a season-high five straight games, and nine of their last 11.

- Checker forward Julien Gauthier totaled six points (3-3-6) in Charlotte's back-to-back home victories (6-3 and 7-1) over the Wolf Pack December 17 and 18.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:15 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 11 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh) at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 7:05 PM

- The Penguins are the only team on the Wolf Pack's schedule this season that Hartford has not yet played. This is the first of six meetings for the Wolf Pack with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, against whom the Wolf Pack went 3-2-1-0 in a six-game series last year, 2-1-0-0 on the road.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's head coach this year is Mike Vellucci, who piloted the Charlotte Checkers to a Calder Cup championship last season, in his second year behind the Charlotte bench.

- The Penguins come into this week having lost back-to-back home games, 6-2 vs. Hershey on Friday night and 6-3 against Springfield on Saturday.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.radio.com/wilknews/listen#.XV_yfCQpDYU. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Ryan Dmowski - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL) January 2.

Dillan Fox - released from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement by the Wolf Pack January 2.

Tom McCollum - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Florida (ECHL) January 6.

Igor Shesterkin - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 6.

Pack Tracks:

Friday, January 24, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:15 PM, it's "Pucks and Paws Night" at the XL Center. Sixty-dollar packages are now available that include: two general admission game tickets for section 234 only, one canine ticket in section 234, and one wolf pack collapsible pet dish for the first 200 orders. To order Pucks and Paws Night packages, or for more information, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 PM battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 24, when they entertain the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

