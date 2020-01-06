Rangers Recall Igor Shesterkin from Hartford

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shesterkin, 24, has appeared in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 15-4-3 record, along with a 1.93 GAA, a .932 SV%, and 3 SO. He has been selected to play in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, as he leads the AHL in GAA, ranks second in wins and SV%, and is tied for third in shutouts in 2019-20. Shesterkin has allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of his 23 appearances this season. He has earned a win in each of his last four appearances, posting a 1.00 GAA, a .964 SV% (106 saves on 110 shots), and 1 SO in the four games, and he allowed one goal or fewer in three of the four contests. In addition, Shesterkin was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of October, which was the first month of his AHL career.

The 6-2, 182-pounder appeared in 117 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games over parts of six seasons (2013-14 - 2018-19) before beginning his career in North America, posting an 88-16-7 record, along with a 1.68 GAA, a .935 SV%, and 27 SO. Among goaltenders who have made at least 100 career KHL appearances, his career 1.68 GAA and career .935 SV% are both the best in league history. In 95 regular-season appearances over his last three seasons in the KHL (2016-17 - 2018-19), Shesterkin posted a 79-9-4 record, along with a 1.49 GAA, a .940 SV%, and 25 SO. In 2018-19, Shesterkin posted a 24-3-1 record, along with a 1.11 GAA, a .953 SV%, and 10 SO in 28 appearances with SKA St. Petersburg. Shesterkin's 1.11 GAA was the second-best in one season in KHL history, and his .953 SV% was tied for the second-best in one season in the league's history.

The Moscow, Russia native was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

