Monsters Weekly: January 6, 2020

In transitioning from the European game in his native Finland to the North American game this season in the AHL, Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen has excelled, currently ranking among the league's leaders in goals-against average (2.01, 2nd) and shutouts (2, T6th). Vehvilainen's mentor through this transition has been his day-to-day goaltending coach and now Vehvilainen's backup and understudy, veteran goaltender Brad Thiessen. In his first action of the campaign, Thiessen stopped 28 of the 32 pucks he faced in a 5-4 home win for the Monsters over the league-leading Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday afternoon.

For the second straight season and the third time in his career (2010, 2019, 2020), Monsters co-captain Nathan Gerbe is an AHL All-Star as the Oxford, MI native was named to the North Division's roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, CA from January 26-27. In six appearances for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets this season, Gerbe tallied 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes and an even rating and added 8-17-25 with 22 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 30 appearances for Cleveland this year. Gerbe ranks among Cleveland's team-leaders this season in goals (2nd), assists (2nd), points (T1st), power-play goals (4, 1st) and game-winning goals (4, 1st).

