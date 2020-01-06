Iowa Wild Forward Sam Anas Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

DES MOINES, IOWA - The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild forward Sam Anas has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 5, 2020. Anas is the first player this season and the sixth in Iowa Wild history to receive the award.

Anas recorded a trio of three-point games last week, finishing with one goal and eight assists in three Iowa victories.

Anas opened the week with a goal and two assists on Tuesday as the Wild pulled out a 5-4 victory over Texas in a New Year's Eve matchup. On Friday, he assisted on three goals in Iowa's 5-1 win over Rockford, and on Saturday he chipped in three more assists as the Wild defeated Chicago, 5-1. Seven of Anas's eight assists during the week came on the power play, as Iowa went 9-for-12 (75.0 percent) with the man advantage.

With 13 points in his last five games, Anas has climbed into third place on the AHL's scoring list with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 36 contests with Iowa this season. The fourth-year pro from Potomac, Md., has appeared in 232 career AHL games with the Wild, tallying 61 goals and 103 assists for 164 points. Anas signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild on Apr. 15, 2016, following three seasons at Quinnipiac University.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Anas will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Wild home game.

