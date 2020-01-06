Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

January 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for December.

Jarry was 8-1-0 in nine appearances for Pittsburgh in December, posting a 1.54 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and three shutouts.

A second-round pick by the Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft, Jarry spent parts of four seasons with Pittsburgh's top development affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, compiling a record of 77-48-15 with a 2.55 GAA, a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 141 AHL games. Jarry was an AHL All-Star in 2017 and was a recipient of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for team goaltending in 2016-17. On Nov. 14, 2018, Jarry became the 14th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal when his 170-foot shot found an empty net in a game against Springfield.

The National Hockey League's "Second Star" of the Month for December, Jarry is 13-6-1 for Pittsburgh this season and leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.99), save percentage (.935) and shutouts (3, tied). The 24-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has a record of 27-14-4 (2.48, .918) in 49 career NHL contests.

Currently in use in 10 AHL arenas, Eaton's Ephesus LED sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

