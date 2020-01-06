Three Assigned to Reign

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Martin Frk to Ontario. In addition, defenseman Tobias Bjornfot and forward Rasmus Kupari have been assigned back to the Reign from their junior teams following the World Junior Tournament.

Frk scored three goals in four games (3-0=3) during his first call-up to the Kings. At the time of his recall he led the Reign in goals (14) and points (23) and ranked tied for third in assists (9). He was recently named an AHL All-Star and is set to participate in the All-Star festivities in Ontario, Jan. 26-27.

At the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Bjornfot and Sweden captured the bronze medal, while Kupari suffered an injury in Finland's first game, forcing him to miss the rest of the tournament.

