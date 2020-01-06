Roadrunners Weekly: January 6

CURRENT RECORD:

25-7-1-0 - .773 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 1st- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday at Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Saturday at Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

7-4 Win vs. San Diego (Tuesday)

5-1 Win vs. San Jose (Friday)

5-4 Overtime Loss vs. San Jose (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

On Friday the American Hockey League announced its playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, which is set to take place later this month in Ontario, CA, naming Roadrunners forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Kyle Capobianco as representatives for the Pacific Division. The two will join their Head Coach, Jay Varady, who will guide the Pacific Division at the event.

With points in eight straight games now, forward Michael Bunting now leads the AHL with 30 assists. The fourth-year Roadrunner had 13 points over the Roadrunners seven-game home stand.

THEY SAID IT:

"I'm super happy. I couldn't be more honored or excited for this opportunity. We've had such a good start to this season as a team and it's been a lot of fun. As a player, every season you strive to grow and improve and this year has been no exception to that. Hopefully I can keep working hard, keep improving and keep going from here."

Roadrunners forward Lane Pederson after learning of his All-Star selection Friday.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice Tuesday - Thursday this week at Tucson Arena before departing for Colorado.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

2020 All-Star Classic Celebration Night - Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Another T-Mobile 55+ Night, which means $19 Center Section Seats for our 55+ Friends.

Or, for all general fans, as a celebration of the AHL All-Star Classic being just days away, fans can take advantage of $20.20 Tickets in the Sides Section or Center Sections.

University of Arizona Night - Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Our fifth T-Mobile Kachina Saturday, where the team will wear their black alternate uniforms!

Special ticket packages are on sale now that include four tickets and four co-branded Roadrunners / University of Arizona hats.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. returns this Wednesday (1/8) on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests and the show will broadcast live from Gentle Ben's. All fans are invited to attend and enjoy the tasty offerings of Gentle Ben's while watching and participating in the radio show.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star returns this Tuesday (1/7) on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov earned his first NHL recall on Sunday, joining the parent club for their three-game road trip to Florida and North Carolina. In his first professional season, the 20-year-old Russian is 11-3-0 with a 2.38 goals against average (GAA) and a .931 save percentage (SV%), leading all AHL rookie goaltenders in those categories.

