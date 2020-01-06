Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to Host Postgame Concert Series

January 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Hockey fans in Northeastern Pennsylvania will be able to enjoy a special weekend of live music at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will host the team's first ever Postgame Concert Series, presented by Rock 107.

A Proud Monkey, a tribute to the Dave Matthews Band, will take to the stage following the team's game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Jan. 31.

No Quarter - the Tribute To Led Zeppelin's Legacy, will rock and roll following the Penguins' contest against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 1.

A ticket to the game gets fans automatic entry to the corresponding postgame concert. Fans can add on to their experience by purchasing an Ice Access pass for an additional $10, which allows the holder to enjoy the show from the floor level following the game.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP Ticket Packages, which feature access to a stage side lounge for both the game and concert, All You Can Eat food options (6:00-8:00 p.m.) and a discounted cash bar (6:00-10:00 p.m.) are available for just $50.

For more information on or to purchase tickets to the Penguins Postgame Concert Series presented by Rock 107, call the Penguins offices directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.