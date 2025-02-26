Man-To-Man Mayhem: Secrets of the Best Defenders in MLS

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Join us as we dive deep into the world of Major League Soccer's most formidable defenders and uncover the tactical brilliance behind the art of defending.

From perfect slide tackles to organizing the backline, discover what makes these players, like Steven Moreira, Jordi Alba, Tim Ream and others - the backbone of their teams. Find out what forwards like Christian Benteke and Duncan McGuire can't stand about defenders, and what coaches like Mauricio Pochettino and Wilfried Nancy look for from their leaders of the back line.

Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The Ã°Å¸ÂÂ plays here. Join The Messi Insider for insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.