Luke LaMaster Signs with the Utah Grizzlies

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Luke LaMaster.

LaMaster played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks this season, scoring 6 assists and posting a +9 rating in 27 games. LaMaster spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, appearing in 66 games from 2020-2024. At Wisconsin he was part of the 2021 Big Ten championship club. He was named the 2022-23 team most improved player and he was twice named to the Academic All-Big Team team in 2021-22 and in 2023-24.

LaMaster is 6 feet tall and 187 pounds. He is from Duluth, Minnesota.

The Grizzlies next home game is Military Night on Friday at 7:10 pm. Tickets for Military Night as well as every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.