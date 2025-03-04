Mavericks Sign Forward Zack Trott

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of forward Zack Trott.

"Zack Trott is a skilled playmaking forward from St. Francis Xavier University, and we're excited to welcome him to the Mavericks" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "His ability to create scoring opportunities and generate offense will add valuable depth to our lineup and help make us a strong playoff contender. We look forward to seeing him in Kansas City and watching him make an impact in a Mavericks jersey."

Trott, 24, joins the Mavericks following a four-year collegiate career at St. Francis Xavier University (USports). In his senior season (2024-25), the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward recorded 11 goals and 25 points in 36 games, finishing with a +4 rating. He also added 2 points in 2 playoff games.

Over his USports career, Trott amassed 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in 106 games with a +17 rating. In postseason play, he registered 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 15 playoff games.

Before his collegiate career, Trott appeared in 2 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies.

He played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds, where he posted 106 points (40 goals, 66 assists) in 168 games. In the OHL playoffs, he tallied 3 assists in 30 games.

A native of Honeywood, Ontario, Trott now brings his experience and playmaking ability to Kansas City as he begins his professional career with the Mavericks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2025

Mavericks Sign Forward Zack Trott - Kansas City Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.