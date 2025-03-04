Alexander Suzdalev: Washington Capitals Prospect Shining in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina Stingrays forward Alexander Suzdalev is making an impact in his first season of North American professional hockey. Drafted by the Washington Capitals 70th overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Suzdalev signed a three-year entry-level contract with Washington on July 15, 2022. He has spent most of this season in the ECHL with the Stingrays, Washington's ECHL affiliate, and has emerged as one of the team's top offensive contributors, recording 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games.

Suzdalev's hockey journey began at an early age. Born in Khabarovsk, Russia, he was introduced to the game by his father, a professional bandy player. Bandy, a sport similar to field hockey but played on ice with 11 players per side and a rubber ball instead of a puck, was Suzdalev's first experience on skates. However, Suzdalev quickly gravitated toward hockey.

"I started skating when I was two years old. I started with bandy first, but then I switched right to hockey," Suzdalev said. "My dad tried both hockey and bandy but chose to play bandy. He wanted to let me choose too, and I'm thankful that I chose hockey because I think it's better," he said with a laugh.

At age seven, Suzdalev moved to Sweden, where he spent the majority of his youth hockey career. He played in the small town of Vetlanda, which also produced NHL stars like Erik Karlsson and Johan Franzen.

"When I played youth hockey in Sweden, I played in a small town called Vetlanda, and Erik Karlsson is from there. He actually came back and visited us and skated with us once," Suzdalev recalled. "Also, Johan Franzen is from there, too, and he was a Detroit Red Wings legend. We looked up to those two guys because they came from a small village and made it to the NHL."

Suzdalev's development in Sweden led him to international success. He won a U18 World Championship with the Swedish national junior team. After being drafted by the Capitals, Suzdalev attended their Development Camp, where he immediately impressed Washington's Director of Minor League Operations, Jason Fitzsimmons.

"I'd seen him on video, but I never saw him live until we got him over here in North America for Development Camp," Fitzsimmons said. "Right away, you could see the skill and the confidence with the puck. We knew he was going to be something special here. I think right now, he's on the perfect path to play in the NHL."

Following the draft, Suzdalev played the 2022-23 season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he recorded 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) in 66 games. In Regina, he played alongside former 2023-24 NHL Rookie of the Year and current Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard. In 2023-24, Suzdalev continued in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, tallying 25 points in 30 regular-season games and 13 points in 16 playoff games. The Capitals placed him in the WHL to help him adjust to the North American style of play.

"I think it was the right path, going to North America and getting used to playing in a smaller rink," Suzdalev said. "It was a little bit of an adjustment because everything happens quicker on the smaller ice. You have to think faster and be quicker. I think that's when skill takes over."

Fitzsimmons emphasized how crucial the WHL experience was for Suzdalev's transition.

"What it does is it gets him over to North America and gets him acclimated with just the lifestyle," Fitzsimmons said. "It's not easy, just as a person going from country to country, but to do it at that young age is not easy as well. Then you factor in the size of the ice surface, and that takes an adjustment period, too."

This season marks Suzdalev's first as a professional in North America. He will turn 21 on March 5 and has taken significant strides in his development. Fitzsimmons saw the ECHL as the ideal place for Suzdalev to continue growing within the Capitals' system.

"The ECHL is the perfect sweet spot for where he is in his development," Fitzsimmons explained. "It's better than junior hockey, and it's not quite the AHL yet, but it's not far off. So I think it's perfect for his development. We wanted him under our umbrella, where he could get the development from our South Carolina coaches, whom we have incredible faith in."

Suzdalev has embraced his opportunity with the Stingrays.

"I really wanted to come here to see how this league is and how I can develop here," Suzdalev said. "I've been liking it a lot so far. It's good hockey, good physicality, and good for me to develop. I want to get to the NHL."

Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale has been impressed with Suzdalev's performance this season.

"Suzy is very talented, and his ceiling is extremely high," Nightingale said. "I think he has done a good job embracing being here and getting better. He has played junior hockey, and now he's playing against men. It's important for his development to face that physicality night in and night out. And I think that's where Suzy has done a really good job."

Suzdalev also had the opportunity to play two AHL games for the Hershey Bears, Washington's AHL affiliate, in February. He and Fitzsimmons both viewed it as a positive experience.

"It was great to have that opportunity in Hershey, especially since I've been playing a lot here," Suzdalev said. "I definitely felt like a different player, coming in there with all the playing time here and how I have developed. I went there with a great mindset and did my best to help the team win, and it was good that we won both games."

Fitzsimmons agreed. "I saw what I wanted to see. He looked confident with the puck. He skated well. He didn't put up points but played well and created chances."

Fitzsimmons believes Suzdalev's development in South Carolina is preparing him for the next step.

"Down here in South Carolina, he's playing anywhere from 18 to 21 minutes a night and playing in those situations where now he's checking that box as far as getting acclimated to pro hockey," Fitzsimmons said. "So when he makes that jump to the AHL next year, he'll feel confident and know he's played at a higher pace than junior."

With his skill, work ethic, and the right developmental path, Suzdalev is well on his way to achieving his NHL dreams.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday night, as they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena at 7 pm.

