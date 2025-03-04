Blake Bennett Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to announce that forward Blake Bennett has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.
In his first full month since returning for his second season with the Rush, Bennett scored 12 goals and added nine assists for a total of 21 points in 12 games. Team success followed, as well, as Rapid City went 11-0-1 in February and recorded its longest winning streak in 14 seasons.
Bennett heated up as the month went along, ending February on a four-game goal streak and an 11-game point streak. Both streaks are still standing as of today. He recorded three multi-goal games- including a hat trick on February 23rd against Utah- and four three-point games in February.
Since making his season debut on January 17th, Bennett has 17 goals and 30 points in 19 games. He leads all ECHL players in goals, points, and shots on goal since that date.
The 26-year-old from Grand Island, N.Y. was named ECHL Player of the Week on February 25th after a four-goal, six-point series against the Grizzlies. In 106 career ECHL games, all with the Rush, he has 53 goals and 98 points.
The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
