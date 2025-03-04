Icemen Announce Launch of Goals for Giving Community Initiative

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are proud to announce the establishment of a community engagement initiative called Goals for Giving, which is set to launch this month. Elevate Jacksonville, Generation WOW, the Florida Ballet and Young Life are the four organizations that will benefit from the inaugural launch of this program.

The Icemen remain committed to making a difference in the Jacksonville community and have elevated their community engagement efforts this season. Goals for Giving will give the players and the team the opportunity to bring that community service to the ice! For four games this month, Icemen players will be the voice of four local organizations by representing their organization on the ice on their helmets while goaltenders will wear a special jersey.

Icemen forwards and defensemen will pick from one of four chose organization to represent by wearing a helmet wrapped in the organization of their choosing at four home games in March. Meanwhile the goaltenders will wear a special jersey representing the causes. This program is a similar idea to the NFL's initiative.

In addition to representing their organization on the ice, the players will make a visit to the organization they represent to engage with the those involved and create a video to share on social media to help the organization gain exposure from a platform they might not normally receive. Each organization will receive 100 game tickets to attend the game and will have the opportunity to take part in the pregame ceremonial puck drop.

The helmets and jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned off along with some other items that will be donated to the organizations on behalf of the Zawyer Sports Foundation.

Daily's Place is sponsoring Young Life for this event, while Elevate Jax is sponsored by Haskell Construction.

Several Icemen players made their visit to Elevate Jacksonville last week, while the remaining players will make their visits to Generation WOW, The Florida Ballet and Young life on Tuesday, March 4th.

Elevate Jacksonville will be represented by Icemen players Chris Grando, Chase Lang, Carter Allen, Lordanthony Grissom,

Generation WOW will be represented by players Peter Tischke, Davis Koch, Logan Cockerill, Brody Crane, Cameron Supryka.

Florida Ballet will be represented by players Ty Cheveldayoff, Brayden Hislop, Garrett Van Wyhe, Matt Vernon, Noah Laaouan, Ivan Chukarov, Connor Russell.

Young Life will be represented by players Dante Fantauzzi, Derek Lodermeier, Justen Close, Christopher Brown, Brendan Harris, Liam Coughlin.

Elevate Jacksonville strives to transform lives through education, mentorship, and character development. Since 2019, they have made a measurable impact on Duval County's youth.

Generation WOW is an initiative of Generation W, is a girl-focused leadership, education, and mentorship program designed to uplift and elevate girls with the power of the Positive and the Possible.

The Florida Ballet enriches and inspires the cultural landscape of our community through the education and art of classical ballet.

Young Life's mission is to introduce young people to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith and live their lives to the fullest.

The Icemen are back on home ice March 15th and 16th beginning at 7:00 p.m.

