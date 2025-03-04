Rapid City's Bennett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Bennett scored 12 goals and added nine assists for 21 points in February, helping the Rush to an 11-0-1 record during the month.

The 26-year-old had at least one point in 11 of his 12 games, and at least one goal in eight out of 12 contests. Bennett had six multiple-point games in February, including four three-point games. He had three assists on Feb. 8 at Idaho, scored a pair of goals and added an assist on Feb. 13 against Maine, a hat trick on Feb. 23 at Utah and a goal and two assists on Feb. 28 against Idaho. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 23 after posting six points (4g-2a) in three games.

A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett has recorded 30 points (17g-13a) in 19 games with the Rush this season after beginning the year in Germany with Landshut EV of the DEL-2, where he had four points (3g-1a) in 16 games.

Bennett has posted 98 points (53g-45a) in 106 career games with Rapid City.

Prior to turning pro, Bennett tallied 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.

