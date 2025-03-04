ECHL Transactions - March 4

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 4, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Carson Kosobud, D

Iowa:

William Provost, F

Jacksonville:

Hakon Nilsen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Chase Spencer, D signed contract

add Lou-Felix Denis, F acquired from Reading 3/2

add Gavin Gould, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Marko Jakovljevic, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Boyer, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Alex Aslanidis, G signed amateur tryout

Reading:

add Yvan Mongo, F suspension lifted by Reading

add Austin Master, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Eagles by Colorado Avalanche

add Luke LaMaster, D signed contract

delete Briley Wood, F recalled by Colorado Eagles

delete Cody Corbett, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Jaxon Castor, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

