ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 4, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Carson Kosobud, D
Iowa:
William Provost, F
Jacksonville:
Hakon Nilsen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
add Chase Spencer, D signed contract
add Lou-Felix Denis, F acquired from Reading 3/2
add Gavin Gould, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Marko Jakovljevic, D placed on reserve
delete Josh Boyer, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Alex Aslanidis, G signed amateur tryout
Reading:
add Yvan Mongo, F suspension lifted by Reading
add Austin Master, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
add Luke LaMaster, D signed contract
delete Briley Wood, F recalled by Colorado Eagles
delete Cody Corbett, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Jaxon Castor, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
