Ghost Pirates Charity Gala March 19

We are thrilled to announce our first-ever Ghost Pirates Charity Gala on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Collins Quarter Forsyth! This formal event offers a unique opportunity to dine alongside your very own Savannah Ghost Pirates players while supporting two incredible causes.

All proceeds from the Ghost Pirates Charity Gala will directly benefit both the Zawyer Sports Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House, helping to make a meaningful impact in our community.

The evening begins with a happy hour from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a seated dinner at 7:00 pm. Each table will feature two Ghost Pirates players and eight guests, creating the perfect setting for great conversations and unforgettable memories, including a silent auction and more! Guests will receive two drink tickets, a three-course plated meal, and a team-branded puck as a keepsake.

Tables for this event are available for $2,000, which includes seating for eight guests. Individual seats can also be purchased for $300 per seat. This event is exclusive to guests 21 and older.

Reserve your seat - don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience!

You will be contacted by a Ghost Pirates representative to finalize your reservation payment. Limited spots available! If reservations are filled, you can join the Charity Gala Waitlist to be contacted if reservations open.

We look forward to seeing you for an unforgettable evening with the Ghost Pirates!

