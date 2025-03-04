Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected three out of a possible six points in Rapid City this past weekend and hit the road for three games in Kansas City beginning tomorrow night. Idaho is three points back of the fourth and final playoff spot, five points back of third place, and seven points from second place with 18 games remaining.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 5 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Mar. 7 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Mar. 8 at Kansas City | 5:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Idaho (3) at Rapid City (4) OT

Patrick Moynihan made it 1-0 just 2:27 into the game but the Rush led 2-1 heading into the second period on a pair of power-play goals. Nick Canade tied the game 31 seconds into the middle frame but 5:09 later the Rush captured a 3-2 lead with their third power-play score of the night. In his professional debut Kaleb Pearson scored with 4:41 left in regulation to force overtime. Rapid City scored 45 seconds into the extra frame for a 4-3 overtime victory.

Friday, Feb. 28

Idaho (5) at Rapid City (8)

Rapid City led 1-0 after the first period on a later power-play goal. After the Rush increased their lead by two 1:52 into the second period Nick Canade (3-0-3) pulled Idaho back within one at 7:36 with his first of the game. Rapid City recaptured a two-goal lead 95 seconds later. Then Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) scored on the power-play with 5:54 left in the period as the Steelheads trailed 3-2 heading into the third period. Rapid City scored four unanswered goals to begin the third period in a stretch of 6:22 including a pair on the man advantage. Canade then capped off his hat-trick scoring two goals in six seconds as the score was 7-4 Rapid City 9:10 remaining. A.J. White made it a two score game with 5:27 to play but the Rush sealed the game away with an empty-netter with 15 seconds left for an 8-5 victory.

Saturday, Mar. 1

Idaho (4) at Rapid City (3) OT

Brendan Hoffmann (1-1-2) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 6:03 into the game but the Rush rattled off three unanswered goals later in the period in a stretch of 5:02 taking a 3-1 lead into the second period. After a scoreless middle stanza Nick Canade scored a short-handed goal with 12:06 to play and then Kaleb Pearson tied the score at 3-3 with 7:29 remaining. Hank Crone scored a four-on-three power-play goal handing the Steelheads a 4-3 overtime win 1:41 into the extra frame.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (36-13-4-1, 77pts, 0.713%)

2. Tulsa Oilers (31-17-5-3, 70pts, 0.625%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (32-20-3-1, 68pts, 0.607%)

4. Wichita Thunder (30-18-5-1, 66pts, 0.611%)

5. Idaho Steelheads (27-18-8-1, 63pts, 0.583%)

6. Rapid City Rush (23-22-6-3, 55pts, 0.509%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (19-30-5-2, 45pts, 0.402%)

8. Allen Americans (14-31-8-2, 38pts, 0.345%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 3: Connor MacEachern released from PTO with Iowa Wild (AHL), returned to Idaho.

Feb 28: Connor Punnett and Francesco Arcuri assigned on loan by Dallas Stars from Texas Stars.

Feb 26: Connor MacEachern signed PTO with Iowa Wild (AHL), Kaleb Pearson signed to ECHL contract.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins has appeared in all 54 games this season and has four assists in his last six games.

#3 Nick Canade has a four-game goal streak (6G) and scored his first pro hat-trick last Friday.

#8 Kaleb Pearson has two goals in his first three pro games.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last eight games.

#11 Mason McCarty has six points (1G, 5A) in his last six games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has a six-game point streak (4G, 6A).

#18 A.J. White is five games shy of 600 pro games.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has four points (1G, 3A) in his last four games.

#26 Jade Miller has five points (2G, 3A) in his last six games.

#27 Jason Horvath has an assist in three straight games and five in his last six games.

#29 Connor MacEachern has a six-game point streak (6G, 3A).

#33 Ben Kraws is tied for seventh with 15 wins, fourth among ECHL rookies.

#43 Matt Register has six assists in his last seven games.

#67 Hank Crone scored his third overtime winner of the year Saturday and has five points (1G, 4A) in his last five games.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho has scored first in six of their last eight games and in 26 of 54 games with a 18-1-6-1 record They've scored first in six of their last seven road games.

- The Steelheads have a point in 13 of their last 16 games (8-3-4-1) since Jan. 24 and in 15 of their last 19 games (9-4-5-1).

- Idaho has collected a point in 12 of their last 15 road games (8-3-4) since Dec. 27.

- The Steelheads have played 19 games beyond regulation with an overtime record of (8-8) and a (2-1) shootout record They've gone to overtime in three of their last four games and five of their last seven.

- 27 of 54 games have been decided by one-goal (15-3-8-1).

- The Steelheads have a power-play goal in six of their last eight games (11-for-34, 32.4%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Connor MacEachern (23) - Tied 5th all skaters, Tied 3rd rookie skaters

Assists: Matt Register (40) - Tied 2nd all skaters, 1st among defensemen

Points: Hank Crone (51) - Tied 9th all skaters

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+23) - Tied 10th all skaters, 6th among defensemen

PIMs: Connor Punnett (92) - 4th among rookies, 1st among rookie defensemen

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (11) - Tied 2nd all skaters

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4) - Tied 5th all skaters

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (170) - 7th all skaters

Wins: Ben Kraws (15) - Tied 7th all goalies, fourth among rookie goalies

GAA: Ben Kraws (3.30)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.904)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.