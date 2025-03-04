Thunder Weekly, March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home last weekend for a pair of games against divisional rivals. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 28

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 L

Saturday, March 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 5

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, March 7

Wichita at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, March 8

Wichita at Indy, 6 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, March 9

Wichita at Indy, 3 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin **

WICHITA

HOME: 18-11-2-1

AWAY: 12-7-3-0

OVERALL: 30-18-5-1

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

Streak: 0-1-2-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 66 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 26

Assists: Bates, 41

Points: Stinil, 61

+/-: Bates, +30

PIM: Boucher, 104

CENTRAL - Wichita returned home to close a long stretch of games against divisional opponents over the weekend. On Friday, Wichita lost at home to Tulsa, 3-2. The Thunder closed the weekend on Saturday with an overtime loss to Kansas City, 5-4. Wichita heads on the road this week to face three Central Division teams. It will be the first time in the last 16 contests that the Thunder will not play a team in the Mountain.

TIGHT RACE - The Mountain Division continues to be a close battle to get into the playoffs. Kansas City has created some separation, sitting in first with 77 points. Seeds two through five are much closer with only seven points separating Tulsa, Tahoe, Wichita and Idaho. The Thunder and the Steelheads have two games in hand on the Oilers and the Knight Monsters.

OFFENSIVE -The Thunder enter this week ranked second in the league in goals for per game (3.65). Wichita is outscoring its opponents 104-85 at home and 93-77 on the road. In the first period, the Thunder are outscoring their opponents 56-41.

300 - Jay Dickman reached 300 ECHL points on Saturday night. He has goals (8) and points (11) in six straight games. Dickman needs three goals to equal his career high of 29 that he set last season. He is tied for second in power-play goals with 11. Dickman is third in the league with 60 points.

100 - Michal Stinil extended his point streak to four games over the weekend. He has eight points (2g, 6a) over that stretch. Stinil needs two more goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is six points away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is second in the ECHL with 61 points.

TEEJ - T.J. Lloyd netted two points on Saturday night. He has points in three of his last four outings. Lloyd has been a solid contributor for the Thunder on the blue line. He has 18 points (7g, 11a) in 48 games so far for the rookie defenseman.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita has scored power-play goals in six-straight games and has recorded two power-play goals in four of those outings. Over that stretch, the Thunder are 10-for-21, which is good for 47.6%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Burke has points in five of his last six games...Nolan Kneen has helpers and back-to-back games...Peter Bates is tied for first with 41 assists...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.87)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 10-6-5-1 in one-goal games...

Join us on Wednesday, March 5 for a watch party at Twin Peaks West Wichita as the Thunder takes on the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is at 6:15 p.m.

Our next home game is Wednesday, March 12 as we welcome the Utah Grizzlies. Save money with our Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight four pack, which includes four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's.

