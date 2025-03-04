Fort Wayne's Aleardi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Alex Aleardi of the Fort Wayne Komets

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Aleardi of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 24-March 2. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Aleardi scored six goals and an assist for seven points in three games last week.

The 32-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over Indy on Friday, notched a hat trick in a 5-4 victory against Kalamazoo on Saturday and added a pair of goals in a 5-4 shootout loss at Kalamazoo on Sunday.

A native of Fort Wayne, Aleardi has recorded 38 points (20g-18a) in 54 games for the Komets this season.

Aleardi has totaled 283 points (134g-149a) in 298 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Rapid City, Florida and Evansville while adding 41 points (20g-21a) in 92 career games in the American Hockey League with Springfield and Charlotte. Aleardi has also skated in 218 career games in Europe, suiting up for teams in Sweden, Austria and France.

Prior to turning pro, Aleardi posted 197 points (104g-93a) in 321 career Ontario Hockey League games with Kitchener, Belleville, Plymouth and Windsor.

On behalf of Alex Aleardi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

