Bison Sign Former SPHL Champion

March 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed defenseman Chase Spencer to an ECHL standard player contract.

Spencer, 25, dressed in 28 SPHL games this season with the Peoria Rivermen tallying 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) with a +18 rating. He has also skated in 16 games with Kansas City Mavericks collecting four points (two goals, two assists) with a +6 rating.

The Georgetown, Ontario native was a member of the 2023-24 Peoria Rivermen SPHL championship team.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman played with Adrian College from 2020-2023 collecting 45 points (nine goals, 36 assists) with a +58 rating in 83 games.

