Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-79 to move to 12-5 on the season

Natasha Cloud led the way for the defending champs with 23 PTS, 7 AST, & 3 3PM. Sabrina Ionescu added in 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 3PM!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

