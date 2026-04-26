NWSL Chicago Stars FC

Loose Ball in the Box and Chicago's Jordyn Huitema Sweeps It in

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026


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