NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Lohin and Stephens Return to Solar Bears from Lightning Camp

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release


ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has received forward Ryan Lohin and defenseman Devante Stephens from Tampa Bay Lightning training camp.

Lohin, 24, is tied for the Solar Bears team lead in scoring with six points (4g-2a) in five games.

Stephens, 24, leads Orlando's defensemen in scoring with four points (1g-3a) in five games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for 70s Night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Check out the Orlando Solar Bears Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from January 8, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central