Lohin and Stephens Return to Solar Bears from Lightning Camp

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has received forward Ryan Lohin and defenseman Devante Stephens from Tampa Bay Lightning training camp.

Lohin, 24, is tied for the Solar Bears team lead in scoring with six points (4g-2a) in five games.

Stephens, 24, leads Orlando's defensemen in scoring with four points (1g-3a) in five games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for 70s Night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

