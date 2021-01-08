Preview: Everblades Hit Road to End Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-2-0-0) and the Orlando Solar Bears (4-3-0-0) will meet for the fifth time this season tonight at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Blades have taken three of four from the Bears so far, including a 7-1 win on Jan. 3.

Six different Everblades are riding point-streaks into Friday's contest. Forward Cameron Hebig has posted seven points (1g-6a) in the last five games, and forward Myles Powell has published eight points (3g-5a) in the last four engagements.

With a goal on Wednesday against Jacksonville, John McCarron is now three tallies away from fourth place on the Everblades all-time goals list. Currently, Matt Demarski sits at fourth with 116 Everblades goals, while McCarron has 113.

For Orlando, tonight will be the fourth straight game against the Everblades. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk and his six points (1g-5a).

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at ESPN 99.3 FM, plus online at 993espn.com

**Note: Future games will be broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com

