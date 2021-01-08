Thunder Inks Former Coyotes Draft Pick Stewart
January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Dean Stewart.
Stewart, 22, turns pro after playing a four-year career at the University of Omaha. A native of Port la Prairie, Manitoba, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. He was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart award last year.
He was drafted in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes in the seventh round (#188 overall). Stewart played three seasons in college with current Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger.
Wichita returns home this weekend for three-straight against the Kansas City Mavericks. Limited tickets are available for purchase.
