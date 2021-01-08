Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 in Overtime

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Blake Kindopp scored the game winner 3:08 into overtime to lead the Oilers to a 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at BOK Center.

Charlie Gerard and Cedric Pare scored goals for the Grizzlies, who picked up a standings point as their record goes to 4-1-1 on the season.

The Oilers got on the board first as Jack Badini scored on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box 2:46 into the second period. Utah answered on Gerard's 3rd of the year 1 minute 13 seconds later. The Oilers scored on a power play goal as Adam Pleskach redirected a shot 6:25 into the second.

Pare tied up the game on a one-timer 7:24 into the third period, 15 seconds after a Grizzlies power play ended. It stayed a 2-2 tie through the end of regulation. Utah's Ian Scheid got a delay of game penalty with 5 seconds left in regulation, giving the Oilers a power play for the first 1:55 of overtime. Tulsa took all 4 of the overtime shots, capped off with Kindopp's game winner, his first professional goal.

Utah goaltender Peyton Jones stopped 23 of 26 shots, while Tulsa's Olle Eriksson Ek saved 26 of 28.

Game 2 of the 3 game weekend series is at 6:05 pm mountain time at Tulsa's BOK Center. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on January 15th and 16th at 7:10 pm and January 18th at 5:10 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Bryce Kindopp (Tulsa) - GWG 3:08 into overtime.

2. Jack Badini (Tulsa) - First professional goal.

3. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.