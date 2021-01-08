Game Day Preview: Allen at Rapid City

Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans (center) vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans (center) vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

The Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush meet tonight for the fourth time this season. The Americans swept a two-game series in Allen against Rapid City before the Christmas break, before dropping a 3-2 decision on Wednesday night in South Dakota. The puck drops this evening at 8:05 pm CST. Watch tonight's game on FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs. Rapid City:

The Allen Americans rally fell a little short on Wednesday night, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rapid City Rush. Allen outshot Rapid City 36 to 28. The Americans made the most of their special teams play scoring their first shorthanded goal of the season, as well as adding a power play goal.

Worth Noting:

Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy has an eight-game point streak, which is the current longest in the ECHL. Last season's ECHL Rookie of the Year, was assigned to Allen, by Minnesota, from their AHL affiliate Iowa in December. Joseph Garreffa extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Wednesday night.

About Allen:

The Allen Americans are tied for the second most points in the league with 12. The Americans are 2-2-0 away from home this season. Allen is seventh in the league in penalty minutes averaging 13:89 minutes per-game. Jesse Mychan was named the ECHL Player of the Month on Tuesday. That was his second league award this season. He was named the ECHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 27th, 2020.

About Rapid City:

Before winning on Wednesday night, the Rapid City Rush had lost six straight games, since winning on opening night. The Rush have a record of 1-2-0 when scoring the first goal. Rapid City is 2-6-0 against the Mountain Division this season.

Final Thoughts:

Gabriel Chabot leads Rapid City with two goals against Allen.

Americans Goalie Zach Sawchenko has started the last six games for Allen with a 4-2-0 record.

Allen is second on the penalty kill on road this season at 90.9 % (10 for 11).

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 2-2-0-0

OVERALL: 6-3-0-0

Last 10: 6-3-0-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 7

Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 8

Points: Joseph Garreffa, 11

+/-: Matt Register, +8

PIM: Zane Franklin, 26

RAPID CITY:

HOME: 2-1-0-0

AWAY: 0-5-0-0

OVERALL: 2-6-0-0

Last 10: 2-6-0-0

RAPID CITY TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brennan Saulnier, 4

Assists: Mark Auk, 5

Points: Jack Suter, 5

+/-: Eric Israel, +3

PIM: Brennan Saulnier, 11

Allen Americans (6-3-0-0; 12 pts) at Rapid City Rush (2-6-0-0; 4 pts)

