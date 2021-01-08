Abbandonato scores twice for Solar Bears in 4-3 win over Everblades

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Peter Abbandonato scored twice, including the eventual game-winner, to lead the Orlando Solar Bears (5-3-0-0) to a 4-3 victory over the Florida Everblades (8-3-0-0) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Ryan Lohin opened the scoring when he deflected a shot from Alexander Kuqali at 6:01 of the first period for his team-leading fifth of the season, and Aaron Luchuk tallied his second of the year at 11:56.

Abbandonato deflected a shot from Jerry D'Amigo at 15:55 of the first period to give Orlando a 3-0 lead, then jammed the puck past Devin Cooley at 11:25 of the second frame to make it 4-2 for the hosts.

Michael Huntebrinker's shorthanded goal at 1:39 of the third period made it a one-goal game, but the Solar Bears shut down the opposing offense the rest of the way to secure the win.

Clint Windsor picked up the win with 27 saves on 30 shots against, including a highlight-reel glove save on Myles Powell midway through the first period; Cooley took the loss and went 21-for-25.

NOTABLES:

Mark Auk picked up a pair of assists in his debut after he was claimed off waivers from Rapid City earlier this week; Auk is tied for second among all ECHL defensemen with seven assists for the season

Rookie defenseman Luke McInnis made his professional debut tonight for Orlando

Alan Lyszczarczyk picked up an assist on Luchuk's goal for his first point in his Solar Bears debut

Luchuk led Orlando with five shots on goal

THREE STARS:

1) Peter Abbandonato - ORL

2) Mark Auk - ORL

3) Alexander Kuqali - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.