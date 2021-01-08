Fuel Win 11-Goal Thriller in Overtime

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of back to back home games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel would take home their seventh win of the season in an 11 goal thriller. Seeing two goals from Spencer Watson and Nic Pierog continuing his scoring streak, Indy would go to their fifth overtime period of the season, where Matt Marcinew scored the game winning goal, handing Indy the 6-5 win.

Getting the scoring going quickly, Greenville's Greg Meireles jumped on a Fuel turnover and fired a wrist shot past Indy goaltender Tom Aubrun. Just over a minute later, Seamus Malone fed Spencer Watson a back-door pass and he beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard to tie the game at one goal each.

It would remain a tied game for only three minutes before Karch Bachman beat a Fuel defenseman on the rush and put a shot over the shoulder of Aubrun, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead. Indy would respond two minutes later when Alex Rauter put a puck on net that would be deflected by DJ Busdeker for his second goal of the season. Responding less than a minute later Ryan Poehling put a backhand shot on net that would beat Aubrun fivehole and give Greenville a 3-2 lead.

Starting the scoring early in the second period, Willie Raskob received a pass from Spencer Watson and beat Bednard for his first goal in a Fuel uniform. Immediately following the goal by Raskob, Nic Pierog fired a shot over the shoulder of Bednard to give Indy a 4-3 lead. Responding in the middle of the period, Liam Pecararo put a shot past Aubrun, tying the game at four goals each.

Taking a one-goal lead early in the final stanza, Spencer Watson fired a slap shot from the point that beat Bednard. Capitalizing on an Indy penalty, Karch Bachman deflected a shot past Aubrun, tying the game 5-5 with five minutes remaining. In their fifth overtime game of the season, the Fuel would remain undefeated at home when Alex Rauter fed Matt Marcinew the game-winning goal.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.