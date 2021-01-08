:Blades Suffer Third Loss of the Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (3-6-1-0) scored three goals in the first period and held on to defeat the Florida Everblades (8-3-0-0) 4-3 on Friday night at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Orlando forward Ryan Lohin put the Solar Bears on top early with a tip in (6:01). A few minutes later, Orlando extended its lead with a short-range shot from Aaron Luchuk (11:56). Then, Peter Abbandonato (15:55) redirected a shot to close out the first period and give the Solar Bears a 3-0 lead.

The Everblades made up some ground in the second period. Alex Kile gathered the puck off of a rebound then laid it off to Lukas Craggs to finish the play (3:08). At the 5:04 mark, Cameron Hebig scored an unassisted no-look snipe, which extended his point streak to six games.

Abbandonato slowed down the Blades momentum by sneaking the puck past Everblades goaltender Devin Cooley to extend the score to 4-2 (11:25).

Early in the third period, Michael Huntebrinker broke loose to score a shorthanded goal to cut the Solar Bears' lead to 4-3 (1:39). The Everblades had multiple chances and outshot the Solar Bears 11-7 in the third period, but were unable to get the equalizer.

The next home game for the Everblades comes next Wednesday, Jan. 13 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

