Swamp Rabbits Name Joey Haddad Team Captain

January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce an update to the team's on-ice leadership. Forward Joey Haddad will assume the role as Captain for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Defenseman Samuel Jardine and forward Garrett Thompson

Haddad, 32, signed with the Swamp Rabbits prior to puck drop on the 2020-21 season. In eight games this campaign, Haddad is tied for the team lead in goals (3) with Ben Finkelstein. After a successful six-year stint with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils which included two league titles, the Sydney, Nova Scotia native returned to the ECHL. Haddad served as Captain for the Gwinnett Gladiators in 2013-14 and registered 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games.

Jardine, 27, will retain the "A" on his sweater after beginning the season as one of three Alternate Captains. Jardine's two assists on Wednesday night were his sixth and seventh helpers on the young campaign. The Lacombe, Alberta native's seven assists leads all ECHL defenseman entering tonight's game.

Thompson, 30, will also retain the "A" on his sweater after beginning the season as one of three Alternate Captains. In eight games this season, Thompson has registered two points (one goal, one assist). His lone goal this season came on Dec. 27, 2020 at South Carolina. Entering tonight, the former Ferris State University standout has appeared in 175 career ECHL games.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will kickoff a back-to-back road set tonight against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop for both games are slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.