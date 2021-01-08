Americans Announce New Long-Term Partnership with Bang Solar

ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are excited to announce a new sponsorship alliance with Bang Solar, the one-stop shop solar installer for residential and commercial clients.

"The Allen Americans are excited to align our organization with a creative, engaging partner in Bang Solar," Americans Team President Mike Waddell said. "From our very first meeting in August, Bang Solar's commitment to detail, value and service was readily apparent. The level of engagement they have with their customers will be felt by everyone associated with our club, from season ticket members, to other partners, and especially with the members of our team."

One of the signature elements of the new partnership is a complete overhaul of the Americans' team lounge, renamed the "BANG ROOM," which has been optimized with cutting-edge technology and a host of creature comforts to make the "Men in Red" feel at home inside the team suite.

"It was obvious to us that a partnership with the Allen Americans was a no brainer," Bang Solar Co-Founder and President Adam Foley said. "Being a solar power company, we felt this partnership was a perfect way to be closer to our community, be able to give back to people in our community, and bring all the energy possible to the club. The club is truly a class act and allows us to stick to our 4 C's ( Client, Company, Community, Culture). I can't think of a better group to work with, and we believe our goals are identically aligned. We know there is so much to come from this partnership and we are excited to watch the organization grow. "Bang Bang"

Another all-new, innovative game-day experience will be the "BANG ZONE," a designated area on the boards where FANS WIN PRIZES from Bang Solar every time an Allen opponent is checked into the black & teal branded dasher boards in the rink's corners. These areas connect directly to the Bang Solar Check Of The Game, which will help this in-game element live on after each game as Americans Social Media Channels will showcase the top Americans' check of an opponent in a quick-paced montage of bone crunching checks.

All of the Americans' player interviews this season will be presented by Bang Solar, as one of their main reasons for getting involved with the team is to make the iconic "Allen Player Experience" the best in the ECHL.

Additional "action" signage includes the newly named "Bang Solar Bench Box," as well as on the Americans' team entrance tunnel. A host of multimedia placements in the play-by-play coverage of all home and away games through the broadcast talents of the "Voice of the Americans," 12-year veteran Tommy Daniels.

The partnership with Bang Solar amplifies the Americans' dedication to advancing the fan experience and creating meaningful partnerships in the community. As Bang Solar establishes itself as the go-to solar company in North Texas, the partnership with the Americans will continually evolve as we emphasize our shared focus on fans, community and culture.

