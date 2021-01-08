ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 8, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Anthony Collins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Lukas Craggs, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)
Add Jeff Malott, F activated from reserve
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Riley McKay, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Adam Brady, F assigned by Stockton
Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Tampa Bay
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Tampa Bay
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shawn Boutin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Domingue, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve
Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dean Stewart, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
