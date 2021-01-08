ECHL Transactions - January 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 8, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Anthony Collins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Lukas Craggs, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (moved from Active Roster)

Add Jeff Malott, F activated from reserve

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Riley McKay, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Adam Brady, F assigned by Stockton

Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Tampa Bay

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Tampa Bay

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shawn Boutin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Domingue, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve

Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dean Stewart, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

